More thunderstorms/Flash Flood Watch most of the Chicago area today and tonight

Periods of showers/t-storms are likely across northeast Illinois into NW Indiana with a continued threat of locally heavy flood-producing downpours and the possibility of severe storms with damaging winds, hail and an outside chance of a tornado or two. The Chicago National Weather Service Office has extended the Flash Flood Watch for most of our area until 7AM Sunday morning (dark-green shaded counties on the headlined map).

The National Weather Prediction Center has our area in a Slight Risk for Excessive Flood-producing rainfall within 25 miles of a given location (yellow-shaded area on the map below). The National Storm Prediction Center has our area in a Marginal Risk for severe storms today and tonight with the portion just south and east of Chicago under a Slight Risk for severe storms (green and yellow-shaded areas respectively on a second map below).

We still have upper-level ridges of high pressure over the west and east coasts with a trough of low pressure in the Central Plains. The deep layer warm moist SW flow continues over our areas with minor short wave low pressure disturbances rotating overhead, triggering periods of showers/t-storms. Look back to the southwest over Missouri and southern/western Illinois for the next impulse to impact our area (see Regional Weather Radar Mosaic map below).