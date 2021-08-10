Thousands of ComEd customers without power after storms rage

CHICAGO — More than 160,000 ComEd customers are without power as storms raged through the Chicago region Tuesday night.

As of 11 p.m., the power company reports more than 2,000 active outages, affecting nearly 162,000 customers.

About 65,000 customers are in the dark in Cook County. More than 34,000 customers are without power in Lake County. McHenry County follows with just under 30,000 in the dark. Kane County has just nearly 18,000 customers without electricity.

Close to 1,300 customers are affected in DeKalb County. Just over 4,000 are without lights in DuPage County.

Power restoration efforts are expected to continue throughout the night. ComEd said more than 4,000 customers have already been served.

Downed trees and power lines have been reported throughout surrounding counties.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Thursday night for Cook, DuPage Will, Kane, McHenry, Grundy, Kendall and Lake (IL) counties. Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties were also under severe thunderstorm warnings.

The storms come on a day when some parts of the Chicago region saw heat index temperatures in the 100s.