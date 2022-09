York Center- 6 -inch diameter tree down near Butterfield Rd and I-355 at 6:33 pm CDT

Glendale Heights, some 3-inch diameter branches off trees at 6:41 pm CDT

Montrose Harbor wind gust to 41 mp at 6:19 pm CDT

Midway Airport Wind gust to 47 mph at 6:38 pm CDT rainfall so far 0.26″