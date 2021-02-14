More snow spreading across the area – dangerous wind chills continue

Another upper-air disturbance will spread cloudiness and light snow across much of the Chicago area for an extended period, beginning this afternoon and continuing through Monday. A persistent brisk northerly wind flowing the length of Lake Michigan is expected to generate accumulating lake-effect snow showers that will first develop along and inland of the northwest Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline and then as winds become more northeasterly, shift the snow showers around the south end of the Lake tonight and Monday along and inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline impacting Chicago itself.

The heaviest “system” snow during the next 24 to 36-hours will be mainly over Indiana, tapering off to the west over our area with amounts ranging from an inch or so west of the Fox River Valley to as much as 3 to 4-inches in Indiana. The lake-effect snow showers will greatly impact counties along the Lake Michigan shoreline where from 3 to 6-inches additional snow could fall (see pictorial below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service).

Ongoing through this period (Sunday-Monday) dangerous wind chills in the -15 to -25-degree range will continue with a Wind Chill Advisory in effect area-wide. The very cold Arctic air mass centered over south-central Canada and the northern plains will continue to dominate here with single-digit daytime highs and zero to sub-zero nighttime lows. Remember to bundle-up if going outside and cover exposed skin as much as possible, as under the existing conditions frostbite could develop in a matter of minutes.

