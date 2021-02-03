More snow on the way before arctic air blasts Chicago; Winter Weather Advisory issued

Active winter weather is ahead on a number of fronts.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several Chicago area counties starting at 11 a.m Thursday to noon Friday. Counties include DeKalb, DuPage, Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry.

The new round of accumulating is likely to begin around lunchtime Thursday then continue through the evening rush hour and into Thursday night. 2 inches to 4 inches of accumulations with heaviest West and North of the city of Chicago. It’s not a snow on a par with last weekend’s but it’s a respectable snow tally which could create rush hour issues Thursday night.

Powerful West winds will begin gusting to 35-45 mph later Thursday night and Friday. Given the plunging temps which will accompany these winds, it’s a good bet blowing and drifting of this snow is likely. This is likely to prove a particular problem in open areas s surrounding the city.

The markedly colder arctic will take up residence across the Chicago area beginning late Thursday night will include Friday highs nearly 20-degrees colder than the mid-30s predicted Thursday.

Friday AM

Friday morning: 0 to 10-below

Saturday morning: 10-15-below

Sunday morning: 20 to 30-below

Monday morning: 12 to 28-below

A jet stream flow right out of the arctic introduces winter’s coldest air yet and the coldest temps here in Chicago in the past 2 years





And the arctic air is to tighten its grip over the weekend producing this winter’s coldest temps yet and the coldest overall readings here in nearly two years.

The colder than normal air is to stick around through next week.

There are also indications of a possible new round of accumulating snow likely to be lake enhanced Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

