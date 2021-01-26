More snow on the way after snow storm hits Chicago area

CHICAGO — More snow is on the way Tuesday and Wednesday after a major winter storm hit the Chicago area Monday evening.

A Winter Storm Warning began at 1 p.m. Monday west and southwest (LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kane, and DeKalb Counties) and started at 4 p.m. elsewhere (Cook, Lake IL, Mchenry, DuPage, Will Counties).

Some areas closer to the lakefront can expect another 2-3 inches of snow.

The snowfall caused slick roads in the area Tuesday morning. Several accidents were reported.

A Winter Storm Warning is still in place throughout the area as of Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place south and southeast (eastern Will, Kankakee, Lake IN, Porter, Jasper Newton). All of these warnings and advisories last until Tuesday afternoon and many spots until Tuesday evening.

In addition to all of this, winds look to be high. Sustained at 20-25mph, gusting to 35mph. This makes visibility much worse when driving in it, plus could lead to some power outages.

Dozens of schools are delayed or closed Tuesday, click here for the latest updates.