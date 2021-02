The Chicago area is in for another round of snow this weekend. But a warmup is in sight.

Saturday is set have a sun/cloud mix.

A weak system will bring snow and wind to the area Sunday afternoon.

Precipitation will change to snow showers overnight into Monday.

Snow accumulations will range from 1 inches to 3 inches.

But temps will also begin to rise Monday.

Temperatures will be in the mid 30s midweek.

