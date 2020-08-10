More severe weather reports

2:25PM ..delayed report…Harmon, Lee CO…side peeled of house/branches down
3:14PM ..Rochelle, Ogle…small limbs down/poer out north side of town
3:30PM…Oswego, Kane CO…Nickel-sized hail
3:30PM…DeKalb, DeKalb CO…60 mph winds
3:32PM…Rte 25 and Stearns in Kane Co…Penny-sized hail
3:32PM…2mi SSE Aurora…Pea/penny-sized hail
3:39PM…Plainfield/Naperville RD..DuPage CO…wall cloud with rotation
3:30PM…Yorkville, Kendall CO…Trees and limbs down
3:41PM…Plainfield area…Golf-ball-sized hail/3-inch dia tree down
3:43PM…S of DeKalb, DeKalb CO…tree down blocking road
3:53PM…Ottawa, LaSalle CO…large trees/power lines down
3:54PM…Mokena, Will CO…65 mph winds
4:07PM…Lombard..4-5-block area St. Charles and Grace…tops of trees snapped
