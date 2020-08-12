Monday’s tornado in Rogers Park strongest in Chicago since 1976

CHICAGO – Upon extensive research, it’s been determined that the Rogers Park tornado is the strongest to impact Chicago’s city limits since March 12, 1976.

That day’s twister killed two and injured 66 as it tracked from Northlake to Wilmette. It was rated F-3 on the Fujita scale.

As it swept through the O’Hare International Airport corridor, it passed within a quarter mile of President Gerald Ford’s motorcade.

A total of nine of tornadoes were confirmed by the NWS in the Chicago area after Monday’s storms.