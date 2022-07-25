CHICAGO — Increasing clouds Monday and conditions not as hot. Possible late day showers south. Winds: NE/E 5-10 mph. Highs near 80, lower 70s lakeside.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of evening rain south. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low 63.

Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny, a bit muggier and 30% chance of PM showers/t-storms. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Highs low 80s, cooler by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for a pleasant week of summer weather. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s each afternoon and chance of some midweek showers and t’storms. We get more sunshine for the coming weekend (the last in July!) and seasonal temps in the mid 80s.