Yesterday temperatures across the Chicago area were the coldest since last April 17th – well this Monday morning they were even a few degrees colder, reminiscent of mid-winter. Temperatures in the lower 20s (mid to upper 20s in the city and upper teens at a few southern locations) were evenly distributed area-wide. Lowest airport temps were 18 at Pontiac and 19 at Kankakee, Rensselaer in NW Indiana and Burlington/Lake Geneva in SE Wisconsin. The official Chicago site at O’Hare came in with a low of 27 and Midway hit 28.

Following is a list of low temps at area airport locations this Monday morning:

Location/low temp

Pontiac….18

Kankakee….19

Aurora/Sugar Grove….20

Morris/Washburn….20

Waukegan….21

Rochelle….22

Du Page/West Chicago….22

Lansing….22

Joliet….22

Sterling/rock Falls….22

Peru/Ottawa….23

Rockford….23

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….23

DeKalb….23

Freeport….23

Palwaukee/Wheeling….24

O’Hare….27

Midway….28

NW Indiana

Rensselaer…19

Gary….21

Valparaiso…21

SE Wisconsin

Burlington/Lake Geneva….19

Kenosha….22

Janesville….25





