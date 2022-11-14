Yesterday temperatures across the Chicago area were the coldest since last April 17th – well this Monday morning they were even a few degrees colder, reminiscent of mid-winter. Temperatures in the lower 20s (mid to upper 20s in the city and upper teens at a few southern locations) were evenly distributed area-wide. Lowest airport temps were 18 at Pontiac and 19 at Kankakee, Rensselaer in NW Indiana and Burlington/Lake Geneva in SE Wisconsin. The official Chicago site at O’Hare came in with a low of 27 and Midway hit 28.
Following is a list of low temps at area airport locations this Monday morning:
Location/low temp
Pontiac….18
Kankakee….19
Aurora/Sugar Grove….20
Morris/Washburn….20
Waukegan….21
Rochelle….22
Du Page/West Chicago….22
Lansing….22
Joliet….22
Sterling/rock Falls….22
Peru/Ottawa….23
Rockford….23
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….23
DeKalb….23
Freeport….23
Palwaukee/Wheeling….24
O’Hare….27
Midway….28
NW Indiana
Rensselaer…19
Gary….21
Valparaiso…21
SE Wisconsin
Burlington/Lake Geneva….19
Kenosha….22
Janesville….25