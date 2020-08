CHICAGO – Monday’s 97 degree high temperature marks the hottest temperature of 2020 and the hottest day in over two years.

The last time the mercury reached this level was back on August 4, 2018, more than two years ago.

The heat is far from over. Temperatures will remain in the 90s through the end of the week with daily records being challenged on both Wednesday and Thursday that date back to 1973.

