CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday for areas in southern Chicagoland.

Very cold conditions with some light morning snow showers and freezing drizzle is expected. Decreasing clouds later for all of us. Winds: NW 10-15, G20 mph. High: 15.

Mostly clear skies tonight and very cold conditions. Winds: WNW 0-5 mph. Low near: 0.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and very cold Tuesday. Morning wind chills -15 to 0. Winds: W 5-10 mph. High: 14.

Extended outlook calls for not quite as cold on Wednesday & Thursday as highs get into the mid 20s. Briefly colder on Friday with highs in the upper teens and overnight lows still in the lower teens to single digits. Temps near freezing on Saturday. Saturday has increasing clouds with possible flurries and could see our first temps all week above freezing on Sunday.

