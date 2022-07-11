CHICAGO — Increasing clouds Monday with humid and breezy conditions. Chance of isolated thunderstorms. Winds: W 10-20, G30 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland.

Highs near 90.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog



Partly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers/t’storms. Winds: W/NW 10-15 mph. Low: 67.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny skies by Tuesday afternoon. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. High: 84.

Extended outlook calls for an extended period of dry and slightly cooler than normal weather. High temps in the mid 80s Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll be near 80 for Wed/Thu before we ramp up temps towards the low 90s for next weekend.