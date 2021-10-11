Monday Forecast: Temps near 80 with showers and thunderstorms

CHICAGO — Lots of cloud coverage and warm conditions Monday. Showers and afternoon thunderstorms developing during the day, some strong to severe. Air quality Moderate around Chicagoland. Winds: S/SW 15-25 with gusts to 40. High 80, upper 70s by the lake.

Early evening showers and thunderstorms tonight likely, some strong to severe. Showers taper overnight. Winds: SW 10-20, G35 mph. Low 59.

Tuesday Forecast: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Cooler temps, but still above normal. High 72.

Extended outlook calls for dry weather to continue for the first part of Wednesday. Highs stay a touch cooler in to the 70s, which is still well above the normals in the mid 60s. Next rainy period looks like Wednesday evening into Thursday. A shift towards cooler seasonally normal October temperatures but mostly dry conditions by next weekend. Normal high/low: 65/47