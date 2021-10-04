Monday Forecast: Temps near 70s with scattered showers

CHICAGO — Scattered showers Monday morning, slow gradual clearing in the afternoon. Winds: NW/N winds 10-15, gusts to 20. Air quality in the Good category for Chicago. Highs near 70, cooler by the lake.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild tonight. Overnight normal is now 50 degrees. Winds: N/NE wind 5-10 mph. Low: 62.

Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny skies Tuesday with a slight chance of some lake effect showers. Winds: NE/E winds 10-15 mph. Highs 68, cooler by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for a bit of a warm-up at the end of the week. Showers and t’storms trying to move north into Chicagoland late Wed/Thu. Next weekend is trending back to dry and unseasonably warm with highs again mid 70s to near 80. Normal high/low for next weekend is down to 65/48 for this part of autu