The Monday forecast is looking near 50 with breezes and isolated showers.

Spring officially starts Monday at 4:24 pm. Partly sunny skies today with highs near normal in the uppers 40s. Expect some breezy winds and a chance for a few isolated sprinkles this afternoon.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

We’ll continue a warming trend through midweek with highs into the upper 50s by Wednesday. Rain moves into the forecast late Tuesday into Wednesday, lingering into Thursday.