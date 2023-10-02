CHICAGO — Sunny and unseasonably warm Monday. Cooler lakeside. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category. High 87, cooler lakeside.

Clear skies tonight and mild for the season. Some patchy fog after midnight. Winds: SE 0-5 mph. Low 64.

TUESDAY FORECAST: Sunny and continued warm. Cooler lakeside. S 5-10 mph. High 88.

Extended outlook calls for more clouds on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s & a bit breezy. A chance of showers is back in the forecast by the later half of the day.

Temps back towards normal for early October on Thursday with a high near 71 and some rain at times and perhaps an isolated t’storm.

Friday a breezy and feeling like fall with highs only around 60. Saturday could be coolest day of the week with highs only around 57. If that temp verifies, it’s the chilliest afternoon we’ve seen since early May around Chicagoland.

