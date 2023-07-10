CHICAGO — Sunny, hot and more humid Monday. Cooler lakeside. SW 10-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High near 90, cooler lakeside. Increasing clouds late.

Chance of an overnight isolated shower/t’storm. Winds: E 5-10 mph. Low near 70

Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with chance of PM showers/t’storms. Some could be strong to severe. WNW 5-10 mph. Highs mid 80s, mid to upper 70s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for potential severe weather to continue into Wednesday with thunderstorms that could bring heavy rain at times and localized flooding. Highs in the mid 70s. Back to some sunshine by Thursday afternoon as temps returns to the low 80s.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog