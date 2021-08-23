Monday Forecast: Temps in upper 80s with partly cloudy and muggy conditions

CHICAGO — Partly cloudy today with warmer and muggy conditions. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High Temps: 88, low 80s by the lake.

Partly cloudy tonight with warm conditions. Chance of late showers and thunderstorms. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low Temps: 73, cooler in the suburbs.

Full forecast analysis from our WGN Weather Center team at the Weather Center Blog.

Tuesday Forecast: If we escape overnight t-storms it’ll be very muggy & hot. Heat index temps near 100. If we get those thunderstorms, we’ll see extra cloud cover we’ll only make the mid 80s, but still quite muggy. Chance of Tue PM showers and thunderstorms. High: 91, upper 80s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls several days of hot & muggy weather. Highs near 90 with humidity levels making the heat index temps near 100. Periodic afternoon thunderstorms through the week. Cooler temps in the seasonal lower 80s by the end of the week. Normal high/low: 82/65