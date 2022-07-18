CHICAGO — A few lingering spotty sprinkles Monday. Clearing skies and warmer. Humidity increases as SW winds develop in the afternoon. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland. High 88, lower 80s lakeside.

Mostly clear and mild tonight. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Lows near 70.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and hotter Tuesday. Chance of late evening showers/thunderstorms. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Only about 20-30% coverage, but if storms do form– there is a marginal chance some could be strong to severe. Highs near 90.