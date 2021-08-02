Monday Forecast: Temps in upper 70s with few sprinkles possible

CHICAGO — Partly cloudy Monday with a slight chance of a few afternoon sprinkles.
Wind: N/NE 5-10 High Temp: 77, lower 70s by the lake
Clearing skies tonight. Wind: SE 5-10 Low Temp: 62
Tuesday Forecast: Partly cloudy Tuesday and a bit warmer. Wind: W 5-10 High Temp: 81
Extended outlook is quite awesome for August. High pressure keeps us dry for most of this week, we warm up a few degrees each day and start getting muggier towards the weekend. High temps in the seasonal low 80s, overnight lows in the 60s. Next shot for some showers and t-storms looks to be late day Saturday into Sunday.