Monday Forecast: Temps in upper 70s with few sprinkles possible

CHICAGO — Partly cloudy Monday with a slight chance of a few afternoon sprinkles.

Wind: N/NE 5-10 High Temp: 77, lower 70s by the lake

Clearing skies tonight. Wind: SE 5-10  Low Temp: 62

Tuesday Forecast: Partly cloudy Tuesday and a bit warmer. Wind: W 5-10 High Temp: 81

Full forecast analysis from our WGN Weather Center team at the Weather Center Blog.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.

Extended outlook is quite awesome for August. High pressure keeps us dry for most of this week, we  warm up a few degrees each day and start getting muggier towards the weekend. High temps in the seasonal low 80s, overnight lows in the 60s. Next shot for some showers and t-storms looks to be late day Saturday into Sunday. 

