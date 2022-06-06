CHICAGO — Rain at times and isolated thunderstorms Monday. Gusty SW winds 10-20 mph. Moderate air quality around Chicagoland and much of Indiana. Pockets of unhealthy air for sensitive individuals can be found in central Indiana. High 77.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Mostly cloudy tonight with evening showers and thunderstorms tapering off. N 10-15 mph. Lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny skies and cooler. N 10-15 mph. High 73, mid 60s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for pleasant temps in the 70s this week with overnight lows in the seasonal 50s. While we have more clouds & showers for Wednesday though mostly in the morning. Thursday looks dry and sunny, but we’ll see another round of showers Friday into Saturday.