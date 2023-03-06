CHICAGO — Scattered morning showers with isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy, breezy and mild afternoon conditions. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph. Highs near 60.

Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. Low 36.

TUESDAY FORECAST: Mostly cloudy Tuesday morning, some afternoon clearing. Falling temps in the afternoon. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph. High 41.

Extended outlook calls for mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with about a 20% chance of some light snow showers. Temps in the afternoon will struggle to get to 40. Thursday looks dry but late Thursday we start getting some precip. Looks to be a rain/snow mix that changes over to snow and than back to a rain/snow mix on Friday. Drier weather for the weekend.

