CHICAGO — Decreasing clouds and seasonal temps. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. High: 37.

Mostly clear tonight, a bit breezy with steady overnight temps. Winds: SSW 5-15. Low 30.

Tuesday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny. Winds: W 5-10 mph. High near 40.

Extended outlook calls for temp to get into the mid 40s with lots of sunshine Wed/Thu. Increasing clouds on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A chance of showers late Friday into Saturday with temps this coming weekend about ten degrees above normal.

