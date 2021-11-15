Monday Forecast: Temps in upper 30s, chance for isolated snow showers

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy with chilly conditionsMonday. Chance of isolated snow showers. Winds: W/SW 5-10 mph. Minor accumulations of 1″ or less are possible. Air quality in the Good category for Chicago and the entire Midwest. High: 38.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Slight chance of light evening snow showers. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low 32.

Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny & warmer. A bit breezy. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. High 54.

The extended outlook calls for this warmup to be brief in nature. Chance of some Wednesday afternoon showers. Colder weather returns for Thu/Fri and into next weekend with highs only in the low 40s and frosty overnight conditions. Normal high/low for this part of autumn is 43/37.