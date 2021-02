Early this Sunday morning with arctic air following Saturday’s snowfall, clear skies and light NW winds temperatures dropped well below zero over the fresh snow cover across northeast Illinois into NW Indiana. The lowest temperature of -16 was reported at Aurora/Sugar Grove and Freeport and the coldest wind chill -36 degrees was also reported at Aurora/Sugar Grove. Going at first farther north into Wisconsin and then west into Minnesota, temperatures and winds chills were increasingly more frigid.

Following is a list of area and nearby state airport locations with their lowest temperature and coldest wind chills this morning.