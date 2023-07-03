CHICAGO —Mostly sunny and warmer Monday with a slight chance of PM showers/thunderstorms. Air quality: Moderate. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. High 85, 77 lakeside.

Mostly clear and comfortable tonight. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low 68.

FOURTH OF JULY FORECAST: Hot and muggy with a chance of PM isolated t-storms. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: Near 90

Extended outlook calls for another hot and muggy day on Wednesday with temps near 90 increasing clouds and shower/t’storms moving in by the mid to late afternoon. Some of these could be strong to severe.

Cooler and more clouds on Thursday with a chance of morning showers and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Back to sunshine to finish out the week for Fri/Sat with highs near 80. A chance of showers on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog