Monday Forecast: Temps in mid 80s with seasonally warm conditions

CHICAGO — Sunny and seasonally warm conditions expected Monday.
Winds: NE/E 5-10 High Temps: 85, 78 by the lake
Mostly clear conditions tonight with sunset expected at 20:22.
Winds: E 5-10 Low Temps: 65
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and continued warm conditions. Winds: NW 10-15. Highs Temps: mid 80s, upper 70s lakeside.
Extended outlook looks dry and warm through the end of the week. Chance of showers and thunderstorms looks more likely towards Fri/Sat timeframe as we start getting swampy around here. Pretty muggy and hot towards the end of the week as temps get towards 90 and dew points are in the upper 60s. Normal high/low 85/67.
