CHICAGO — Decreasing clouds Monday and warm conditions, cooler lakeside. Air quality: Moderate. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Highs: 84/73.

Hazy evening and a bit breezy tonight, then partly cloudy skies. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. Low 63.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm, except lakeside. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. Highs: 83/72

Extended outlook calls for a pattern of dry weather for the rest of the week with hazy sunshine from Canadian wildfire smoke. Temps inland stay mostly in the mid to low 80s and cooler by the lake each day by about 5 to 10 degrees cooler by the lake.

A chance of afternoon showers/t’storms is back in the forecast for the coming weekend—but the bulk of each day looks partly sunny.

