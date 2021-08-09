Monday Forecast: Temps in mid 80s, mostly cloudy with t-storms expected later

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy start Monday with showers and thunderstorms moving in later. Quite muggy too.

Winds: S/SW 10-15 mph High Temps: 85

Showers and thunderstorms taper off in the later evening. Winds: SW 10-15 mph Low Temps: 72

Tuesday Forecast: Hazy sunshine with increasing clouds. Very muggy, heat index temps 100+ likely. SW 10-15 mph. High 92.

Extended outlook looks hot and humid through Thursday. Showers and t-storms look possible each afternoon. Changes arrive late week. A less humid airmass moves for the weekend with temperatures close to seasonal norms in the low 80s and sunnier skies. Normal high/low: 83/66