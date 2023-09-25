CHICAGO — Clouds and some sun Monday with a chance of showers. Winds: ESE 5-15 mph. Air quality is Moderate to Good around Chicagoland. High: 74, cooler lakeside.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Winds: E 5-10 mph. Low near 60.

Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy skies and PM rain at times. Chance of an iso. t’storm. E 10-15 mph. High: 68.

Extended outlook calls for some rain to continue into Wednesday with cooler than normal temps near 70. Back towards more sunshine and summer-like warmth by the end of the week. Some spots could get close to 80 this weekend with lots of September sunshine.

