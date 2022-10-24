CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Monday with breezy conditions. Still mild with a slight chance of showers. Winds: S 10-20 G40 mph. High 75.

Cloudy skies tonight with mild conditions. Rain developing overnight. WindsL SSE 10-20 mph. Low near 60.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Tuesday Forecast: Soggy and cooler conditions. Heavy rain at times and isolated t-storms. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High 62.

Extended outlook calls for the soaking rain to continue through Tuesday night. Showers linger into the first part of Wednesday with highs in the seasonal mid to upper 50s. We keep with the more typical October temps through the end of the week with a slight chance of late Friday showers and again late Sunday.