Monday Forecast: Temps in mid 60s with mild and mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Mild and mostly sunny conditions on Monday. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicago, Moderate air quality in parts of Indiana. High: 65.

Increasing clouds tonight. Winds: W/NE 5-10 mph. Low: 48.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. High: 60.

Extended outlook calls for a few Wednesday showers, but wet and windy overnight or Thursday. Significantly cooler for next Friday as we start to dry out. Lingering Friday showers could be a rain/snow mix. Saturday showers look at this point to be in the afternoon, so should be in the form of rain showers. Normal high/low 53/37.