Monday Forecast: Temps in mid 30s, mostly sunny with chilly conditions

CHICAGO — Sunny with colder conditions Monday. Winds decrease this morning. W 10-15 mph. Air quality in the Good category around Chicagoland and the Midwest. High: 36.

Mostly clear and cold tonight. Winds: W 5-10 mph. Lows in the mid 20s in the city, teens in the suburbs.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and not quite as cold on Tuesday. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. High: 45.

Extended outlook calls a milder and cloudier Wednesday with a chance of Wednesday afternoon showers that likely continue into Thanksgiving morning that could change into a rain/snow mix with not much accumulation expected. Clouds and sun for Turkey Day by the afternoon but temps look to stay in the 40s for touch football games in the yard. Colder for Friday into next weekend.