Monday Forecast: Temps in mid 20s, partly cloudy with icing possible

CHICAGO — Winter Weather Advisory is issued until 7 a.m. Monday for northern Cook, Lake (IL), and McHenry counties. Mix of snow and ice in Wisconsin is moving southeast into these regions.

Heads up areas near and north of I90 may have ice accumulation and be slippery.

Good morning- watching for icing near & N of I90 this AM. More on @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/AP6BDWjsZp — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) February 7, 2022

Partly cloudy Monday with sunshine at times. Winds: WNW 5-10 G20. High: 25.

Partly cloudy tonight with calm conditions. Winds: S 0-5 mph. Low: 12.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny Tuesday with milder temps. Winds: S 5-15 mph G20. High: 35