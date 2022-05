CHICAGO — Mostly sunny and hot Monday with windy conditions. Winds: S 15-25 G35. High: 90.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Mostly clear tonight, windy. Winds: S 15-25 G35. Low: 75.

Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny Tuesday, 30% chance for thunderstorms. Winds: SSW 15-20 G25. High: 88.