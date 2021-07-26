Monday Forecast: Temps in low 90s, hot and humid with hazy conditions

CHICAGO — Sunny, hot and humid conditions Monday. Air Action Alert day due to unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups for the greater Chicagoland area until midnight.

Winds: N/NE 5-10 High Temps: near 90, mid 80s by the lake.

Clear skies tonight and sun goes down around 8:15 p.m. Light wind. Lows near 70.

Tuesday Forecast: Continued hot and mostly sunny. Getting muggier as winds turn SW 10-15. Highs low 90s inland, mid 80s by the lake.

Extended outlook looks continued hazy and hot and humid through Wednesday evening. Increasing clouds on Wednesday and showers and t-storms arrive Wednesday night. More comfortable and seasonably normal temps for Thu/Fri in the mid to low 80s. The weekend highs upper 70s with a slight chance of some Saturday evening showers. Normal high/low: 84/67. Yesterday: 90//72