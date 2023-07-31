CHICAGO Mostly sunny Monday and a bit warmer. Air quality in the Good category today. Winds: NNW/NNE 5-10 mph. High 83, mid 70s by the lake.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies tonight with dry and mild conditions. Winds: E/SE 5-10 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny start, increasing PM clouds. SE/E 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid 80s, upper 70s lakeside.

Extended outlook calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight and a chance of showers/t’storms overnight.

Partly sunny, warmer and muggier on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a chance of showers/t’storms each day. Some lingering showers possible into Friday. Next weekend looking comfortable with again highs in the lower 80s and mostly sunny.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog