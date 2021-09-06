Monday Forecast: Temps in low 80s with mainly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — A few morning clouds Monday and a few sprinkles. Lots of afternoon sunshine. Winds: NE wind develops 5-15 mph. Highs Temps: near 80, mid 70s by the lake.

Mostly clear tonight. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low Temps: mid 60s in the city, upper 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday Forecast: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and breezy. Winds: SW 15-25, gusts to 40. High Temps: mid 80s.

Extended outlook seems quite pleasant after Tuesday night. Partly sunny skies each day and pleasant seasonal temps right around 80 degrees, overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Chance for afternoon showers/t-storms looks to come back into the forecast by the weekend as highs nudge back into the warmer mid 80s. Normal high/low: 80/62