Monday Forecast: Temps in low 70s with sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny today with mild conditions. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Air quality is Good to Moderate for most of Chicagoland. Highs near 70.

Mostly clear tonight. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Sunset 6:05 p.m. Lows near 50, colder away from the lake in the low 40s and a few spots upper 30s.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer Tuesday. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Highs low 70s.

Extended outlook calls for pleasant and dry conditions for most of this week. Chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Increasing clouds on Wednesday. Next shot for rain looks like a chance of showers Wednesday night through most of the day Thu. Normal high/low for this part of October is 62/46.