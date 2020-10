Under clear skies, light winds and cool high pressure centered overhead, temperatures dropped into the upper 20as and lower 30s at many Chicago area locations causing a widespread frost away from the city. Low temperature at Chicago’s official O’Hare International Airport observing site was 38-degrees and Midway Airport bottomed-out at 36-degrees. The lowest area airport reading was 28-degrees at Rochelle and Aurora/Sugar Grove.

Following is a list of low temperatures at Chicago-area airport locations this Monday morning: Location/low tempAurora/Sugar Grove...28Rochelle...28Sterling/Rock Falls...29Pontiac...30Lansing...30Kankakee...30Joliet...31Romeoville/Lewis Univ...31Morris/Washburn...32DeKalb...32Schaumburg...32DuPage/West Chicago...32Freeport...32Waukegan...32Palwaukee/Wheeling...33Ottawa/Peru...34Rockford...34Midway...36O’Hare...38Gary, IN...32Rennselear IN...32Valparaiso IN...37Burlington WI...29Janesville WI...32Kenosha WI...32Milwaukee WI...36