A fairly mild Sunday turned cooler this afternoon. Some clouds are possible overnight, while it will be considerably colder. early turning cooler in the afternoon, especially near the lake.

After a sunny start to the day, clouds slowly increase Monday with a slight chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. It will be a little warmer, with a high near 60. Tuesday will likely be sunny but brisk, with a high near 50 - 10 degrees below normal.