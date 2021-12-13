Monday Forecast: Temps in low 50s with mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny and milder Monday. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Air quality in the Good category around Chicagoland and all of the Midwest. High 52.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Lows mid 30s.

Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny in the morning with & increasing clouds and late-day showers likely. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Highs near 50.

Extended outlook calls for near record highs on Wednesday. Record is 64 set back in 1971 at O’Hare. That warmth will also come with showers and very strong winds. Falling temps on Thursday with some lingering showers. Lots of clouds on Friday with a chance of late-day snow showers.