Monday Forecast: Temps in low 40s with slight chance of scattered rain/snow

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Monday with a slight chance of scattered rain/snow. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Air quality in the Good category around Chicagoland. High: 44.

Partly cloudy tonight and not as cold. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Low: 32.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer Tuesday. Winds: W 10-15 mph. High: 47.

Extended outlook calls for a big mid-week warm up with a chance of some Wednesday afternoon rain showers. Very mild for Thursday with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid to upper 50s. Ramping down temps towards normal as we get towards the first weekend of December. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News