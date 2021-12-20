Monday Forecast: Temps in low 40s with mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny Monday, a bit warmer and breezy. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Air quality in the Moderate category for Chicagoland. Today is the record for latest ever measurable snow at O’Hare Int’l set back in 2012. High: 42.

Mostly clear and cold tonight. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 29.

Tuesday Forecast: Winter Officially begins around 10a in our time zone. This is the longest night of the year and shortest day in the northern hemisphere. Chicago has only 9 hours and 8 minutes of daylight. Mostly sunny w/ afternoon gusts. Winds: SW winds shift to NW 10-15, G20 mph. High 40.

Extended outlook calls for a mostly dry week ahead. The new season of winter starts at 10a on Tuesday on the Winter Solstice. The first full days of winter will feel like winter with highs in the low 30s. Increasing clouds and much warmer by Friday with a chance of some late-day rain showers. Christmas Day has a chance of very early showers and then some gradual clearing during the day.