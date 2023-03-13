CHICAGO — Snow showers expected Monday with colder conditions.

Cloudy skies with a few breaks of sun possible. Winds: NNW 10-20, G30 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High: 33.

Chance of snow showers early and gradual overnight clearing. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low 21.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and chilly. Winds: NNW/NNE 5-15 mph. High 36.

Extended outlook calls for a sunny start to Wednesday with increasing clouds late in the day. Milder temps with highs near 50. We’ll see rain return on Thursday with highs in the mid to low 50s. Falling temps all day on Friday as rain changes over to some light snow. Temps by the evening will be in the 30s for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The weekend looks chilly with highs in the 30s. Snow showers on Saturday but more sun for Sunday.

