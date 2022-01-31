Monday Forecast: Temps in low 30s with mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny Monday morning with more clouds later. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph G20. High: 33.
Mostly cloudy tonight with mild morning temperatures. Winds: S 10-15 mph G25. 29 but mid 30s by mid morning.
Tuesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy Tuesday, afternoon rain to rain/snow to PM snow, W 5-10 mph. High: 39.
Winter Storm Watch for much of the area, including central and southern Cook County, starts Tuesday evening 8 p.m. and lasts through Thursday afternoon 6 p.m.