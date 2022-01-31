Monday Forecast: Temps in low 30s with mostly sunny conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, facing a costly reelection campaign, plans to tackle another foe — inflation approaching 7% — in a state budget proposal that would lift or freeze taxes on groceries and gasoline and give homeowners a one-year rebate of up to $300, an aide told The Associated Press.

The Democratic governor's plan, set to be unveiled Wednesday during his combined State of the State and budget address, would spare consumers nearly $1 billion in taxes during the coming year, Deputy Gov. Andy Manar said in an interview. The state will compensate local governments for any revenue lost through the tax cuts, Manar said.