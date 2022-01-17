Monday Forecast: Temps in low 30s with few flurries possible

CHICAGO — A few morning flurries Monday then partly sunny and breezy. Winds: NW 10-20, G30 mph. Air quality in the moderate category for Chicago and most of the Midwest. High: 30.

Mostly cloudy tonight and winds taper. Winds: SW 10 mph. Temps falling to the lower 20s and holding steady overnight. Low: 21.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, milder, & breezy. W 10-20, G30 mph. High: 38.

Extended outlook calls for a mostly dry week ahead. Temps tumble all day Wednesday. Mid 20s by Wednesday afternoon and teens Thursday afternoon with lots of January sunshine. More clouds and a bit warmer for the weekend. 

