Heavy snow from 4 to 8-inches is expected across the Chicago area in counties along and north of Interstate-80 later today into Tuesday with a little less snow (2 to 5-inches) and a wintry mix of sleet/freezing rain/ice to the south of Interstate-80 and east. Hazardous travel conditions are expected in all directions.

Hazardous travel conditions will exist into central/southern Illinois and all adjoining states. The affected areas are outlined on the headlined map - pink areas under a Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow and purple-shaded areas under a Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow and in most areas mixed with freezing rain/sleet and ice accumulation.